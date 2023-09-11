People of Havana 2023

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Children playing in a park, people walking their pets. Others returning from work or carrying an aged and archaic television. Fashionable young people who walk while chatting on WhatsApp and others who manage to ride three on a motorcycle. Simple people, ordinary Cubans, in their daily lives. The same in the central corner of Belascoain and Carlos III, in Centro Habana, as in a park in the peripheral El Sevillano neighborhood on 10 de Octubre. They are images that are repeated throughout the city.

