People of Havana (Photo Feature)

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – These are not the classic photos, usually in black and white, that show closed shots of people’s faces. They often show in detail tiredness, exhaustion, and the burden of daily life, to which many of the photographers who travel through this city on a daily basis.

Nor are they the sweetened and joyful photos that the official Cuban media such as Cubadebate, Gramna, Juventud Rebelde and others show, almost always of children and young people, photos that want to show a Cuba where everything is fine, and that not even the people that publish them believe.

The pictures here show people who live in or visit this city in their daily lives. Common people, young people, children, older adults; on bicycles, motorcycles, skates, trying to “capture” a bus or surfing the waters of the Internet in a park in Havana.

IMG_0847
IMG_0848
IMG_0849
IMG_0850
IMG_0851
IMG_0852
IMG_0853
IMG_0854
IMG_0855
IMG_0856
IMG_0857
IMG_0858
IMG_0859
IMG_0860
IMG_0861
IMG_0862
IMG_0863
IMG_0866
IMG_0868
IMG_0870
IMG_0872
IMG_0879
IMG_0880
IMG_0881
IMG_0882
IMG_0883
IMG_0884
IMG_0885
IMG_0897
IMG_0905
IMG_0947
IMG_0948
IMG_0949
IMG_0951
IMG_0957
IMG_0958
IMG_0983
IMG_0984
IMG_0985
IMG_0989
IMG_0991
IMG_0992
IMG_1016
IMG_1017
IMG_1027
IMG_1022
IMG_1033
IMG_1101
IMG_1105
IMG_1107
IMG_1109
IMG_1115
IMG_1116
IMG_1118
IMG_1119
IMG_1120

See more photo galleries here.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.