Photography with a Super Wide-Angle Lens

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A lens with a focal length between 26 and 18 mm is considered a wide-angle lens, producing a photograph with a field of view wider than that of human vision. A lens with a focal length shorter than 18 mm is considered a super wide-angle lens, creating images that distort reality by exaggerating the perspective of objects, a distortion that becomes more pronounced as the photographer gets closer to the subject.

The lens I used to take the photos we are showcasing is an 11-16 mm lens, which allows for nearly spherical photos. The closer the focal length is to 11 mm, the greater the distortion of the lines. This type of photography is used in landscapes to achieve depth of field, in architecture to highlight the grandeur or majesty of buildings, and in creative portraiture. In short, it allows the photographer to develop their creativity and artistic expressiveness.

