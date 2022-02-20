Pieces of Havana’s Rolling Museum

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – You can see them all over Havana solving thousands of problems mainly as collective taxis. Those that are in the best condition are available to the always enthusiastic tourists who are ready to take a ride in the time machine.

Chevrolets, Fords, Cadillacs, Dodges, and other makes and models, all prior to 1960, are a sample of Cuban ingenuity and intelligence, put to the test since our beginnings as a nation.

Probably not even the most optimistic of the manufacturers of these cars thought that almost 70 years later they would continue on the streets.