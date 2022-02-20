Pieces of Havana’s Rolling Museum

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – You can see them all over Havana solving thousands of problems mainly as collective taxis.  Those that are in the best condition are available to the always enthusiastic tourists who are ready to take a ride in the time machine.

Chevrolets, Fords, Cadillacs, Dodges, and other makes and models, all prior to 1960, are a sample of Cuban ingenuity and intelligence, put to the test since our beginnings as a nation.

Probably not even the most optimistic of the manufacturers of these cars thought that almost 70 years later they would continue on the streets.

IMG_8864
IMG_8865
IMG_8867
IMG_8874
IMG_8875
IMG_8876
IMG_8877
IMG_8878
IMG_8879
IMG_8880
IMG_8882
IMG_8884
IMG_8885
IMG_8886
IMG_8889
IMG_8890
IMG_8891
IMG_8893
IMG_8894
IMG_8895
IMG_8897
IMG_8898
IMG_8899
IMG_8900
IMG_8901
IMG_8902
IMG_8903
IMG_8904
IMG_8906
IMG_8908
IMG_8909
IMG_8910
IMG_8911

