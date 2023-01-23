Plaza de Armas Square in Old Havana (49 photos)

In Plaza de Armas, Old Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – It is one of the five squares that exist in Old Havana. It is flanked by important buildings of the old city, such as the Castillo de la Fuerza, the Palace of the General Captains and the marker with the ceiba tree where it is said that the town of San Cristóbal de La Habana was founded 503 years ago.

The Plaza de Armas is a very well-preserved place with important meaning for those of us who inhabit this city and those who visit us.

The images that we show here are intended to give you different views of the buildings that surround it and of the elements that make up the square as such.

