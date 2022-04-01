Plazas and Churches in the Center of Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The most central municipalities of the capital, Centro Habana and Habana Vieja, are very congested both in terms of urban planning and demographically. Hundreds of citadels, apartment buildings, businesses of different types and sizes etc., are stacked side by side. This creates an urban chaos that does not leave much room for open spaces such as squares and parks.

The few open spaces that exist today are located at the intersections of the main avenues, such as Reina and Belascoain, Reina and Aguila, Galeano, etc., but very little towards the interior of barrios with a very high population density and a large floating population. Many of the people in these neighborhoods have emigrated from other provinces, and prefer to do so to these municipalities. In these Havana territories it is difficult to find trees or vegetation of any kind on the sidewalks, unlike much of the rest of the city.

In this photo essay I want to present some images obtained from the squares, which without being the most famous and touristic in Old Havana, help to decongest the urban landscape of these municipalities to some extent. As well as some images of the Church of Charity, in the neighborhood of San Leopoldo, and its surrounding streets where sellers of sunflowers for Oshún swarm. Images of the streets near these squares are also shown with the intention of showing the architectural density that prevails in these urban settings.

IMG_9170
IMG_9173
IMG_9174
IMG_9321
IMG_9322
IMG_9324
IMG_9326
IMG_9332
IMG_9328
IMG_9334
IMG_9336
IMG_9335
IMG_9337
IMG_9338
IMG_9339
IMG_9340
IMG_9341
IMG_9342
IMG_9343
IMG_9346
IMG_9348
IMG_9351
IMG_9352
IMG_9353
IMG_9354
IMG_9421
IMG_9422
IMG_9423
IMG_9427
IMG_9425
IMG_9428
IMG_9430
IMG_9431
IMG_9432
IMG_9434
IMG_9435
IMG_9436
IMG_9437
IMG_9438
IMG_9439
IMG_9440
IMG_9445
IMG_9447

