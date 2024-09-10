Pollution on Havana’s Prize Beaches, a Growing Concern

Photo Feature by Idania Cárdenas

HAVANA TIMES – Havana’s Eastern beaches, one of the capital’s main tourist and recreational attractions, are facing serious pollution issues. These beaches, known for their beauty and crystal-clear waters, are threatened by various types of pollutants that are affecting both the environment and public health.

Many residential and tourist areas lack adequately developed wastewater treatment systems, resulting in untreated sewage being released directly into the sea. These effluents contain a mixture of organic and inorganic pollutants that deteriorate water quality.

The accumulation of trash, such as plastics and other solid waste, is another significant source of pollution. This waste is the result of both people’s carelessness and the lack of proper infrastructure for waste collection and disposal.

Effects of pollution

The presence of pathogens in contaminated waters can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, skin infections, and other health problems. In terms of marine ecosystems, pollution affects marine biodiversity. The accumulation of trash and debris on the beaches also negatively impacts the aesthetic beauty of the environment.

Local residents, some of whom have lived in the area for 15 years, told me that some clean-up initiatives have been carried out, but they are sporadic and not always effective: “I think it would be helpful to have a more regular and efficient cleaning program, and for the government to implement stricter regulations on waste disposal. The pollution also affects the tourism sector. When there is a lot of trash on the beach, tourists complain, and some even decide not to come back. This can reduce business income.”

The interviews I conducted reflect widespread concern among the residents of Havana’s Eastern beaches about the impact of pollution on their daily lives and the local economy. Proposed solutions include improving wastewater treatment infrastructure, increasing the frequency of beach clean-ups, and raising awareness about environmental conservation. Addressing these issues will require collaboration between local authorities, the community, and the tourism sector.

