Protective and Decorative Wrought Iron

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Bars are primarily made to protect properties from intruders and criminals. In many cases, they also serve to enhance the aesthetic of the architecture, as they are true works of art in ironwork. Unfortunately, in other instances, they disrupt the beauty of the design, especially when they were not part of the original plan of the house, and the owner decides to install them years later. You can also see them protecting public spaces, such as small children’s parks.

From the inside, bars can give a sense of oppression, deprivation, and repression, while from the outside, they can evoke feelings of mystery, protection, and security.

