Puddles and Reflections

Photo Essay by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The puddles left after the rain are mirrors where, at times, striking elements of the landscape are reflected.

The images that we show here were taken in the Cordova park and its surroundings, in the Sevillano neighborhood of the Cuban capital. They were taken after intense downpours that left behind a good amount of accumulated water.

These photographs require a certain technical complexity, but whose final result can be interesting and attractive.

They are part of that beautiful daily life that nature and the urban Havana landscape offer us, but we are almost always in to much of a hurry to enjoy.

IMG_7020
IMG_7021
IMG_7022
IMG_7023
IMG_7024
IMG_7025
IMG_7026
IMG_7027
IMG_7029
IMG_7030
IMG_7032
IMG_7034
IMG_7035
IMG_7036
IMG_7037
IMG_7038
IMG_7039
IMG_7040
IMG_7043
IMG_7042
IMG_7044
IMG_7046
IMG_7047
IMG_7048
IMG_7049
IMG_7050
IMG_7051
IMG_7056
IMG_7057
IMG_7058
IMG_7059
IMG_7060
IMG_7062
IMG_7063
IMG_7065

