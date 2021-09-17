Puddles and Reflections

Photo Essay by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The puddles left after the rain are mirrors where, at times, striking elements of the landscape are reflected.

The images that we show here were taken in the Cordova park and its surroundings, in the Sevillano neighborhood of the Cuban capital. They were taken after intense downpours that left behind a good amount of accumulated water.

These photographs require a certain technical complexity, but whose final result can be interesting and attractive.

They are part of that beautiful daily life that nature and the urban Havana landscape offer us, but we are almost always in to much of a hurry to enjoy.