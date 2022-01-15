Signs and Posters in Today’s Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Signs and posters promoting businesses, commercial establishments or for political or religious propaganda are part of the environment of any city. They evolve according to the times and the political and economic situation.

In this work we show some of these signs and posters that exist today in Havana. Some refer to shops, cafeterias, bakeries, businesses of various kinds, others indicate the existence of government offices.

We also include some of the messages generated in one of the electronic screens that are exhibited today in the most central places of the city. On these screens appear public service messages, others promote cultural events such as concerts and festivals, and others are of a political nature.