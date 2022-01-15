Signs and Posters in Today’s Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Signs and posters promoting businesses, commercial establishments or for political or religious propaganda are part of the environment of any city. They evolve according to the times and the political and economic situation.

In this work we show some of these signs and posters that exist today in Havana. Some refer to shops, cafeterias, bakeries, businesses of various kinds, others indicate the existence of government offices.

We also include some of the messages generated in one of the electronic screens that are exhibited today in the most central places of the city. On these screens appear public service messages, others promote cultural events such as concerts and festivals, and others are of a political nature.

IMG_7692
IMG_7699
IMG_7690
IMG_7698
IMG_7700
IMG_7703
IMG_7701
IMG_7704
IMG_7695
IMG_7705
IMG_7702
IMG_7707
IMG_7712
IMG_7706
IMG_7711
IMG_7710
IMG_7713
IMG_7714
IMG_7715
IMG_7716
IMG_7720
IMG_7719
IMG_7717
IMG_7723
IMG_7721
IMG_7727
IMG_7725
IMG_7724
IMG_7726
IMG_7729
IMG_8344
IMG_8346
IMG_8377
IMG_8380
IMG_8379
IMG_8381
IMG_8385
IMG_8388
IMG_8403
IMG_8402
IMG_8398
IMG_8400
IMG_8413

