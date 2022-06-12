Some New Street Murals in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Two murals have been created in recent days in the municipality of October 10. One in the Red Square, taking the side wall of the mansion that currently functions as the House of Culture, and the other on Tamarindo Street and Calzada de 10 de Octubre.

They are murals that have generated conflicting opinions. Many have told me that they are in bad taste, and that in the case of the one in the Red Square, it breaks with the architectural style of the mansion. Others think they are vulgar and that it is a waste of paint in times of such scarcity.

On the other hand, some people comment that they contribute to the public adornment and that they are visually pleasing. I personally believe that they are valid as a part of the urban landscape, but perhaps the artists should have taken a little more care with certain aesthetic elements.

Xmas-navidad.jpg
xmas-01.jpg
xmas-02.jpeg
xmas-03.jpeg
xmas-04.jpg
xmas-06.jpeg
Actress Nilda Collado.jpg
En el parque de h y 21 en el vedado se realiza una acividad para los niños como parte de las actividades en celebración del 50 aniversario del triunfo de la revolución
circus-09.jpg
circus-10.jpg
circus-11.jpg
En el parque de h y 21 en el vedado se realiza una acividad para los niños como parte de las actividades en celebración del 50 aniversario del triunfo de la revolución
En el parque de h y 21 en el vedado se realiza una acividad para los niños como parte de las actividades en celebración del 50 aniversario del triunfo de la revolución
En el parque de h y 21 en el vedado se realiza una acividad para los niños como parte de las actividades en celebración del 50 aniversario del triunfo de la revolución
En el parque de h y 21 en el vedado se realiza una acividad para los niños como parte de las actividades en celebración del 50 aniversario del triunfo de la revolución
circus-12.jpg
circus-13.jpg
circus-15.jpg
circus-17.jpg
circus-18.jpg
circus-20.jpg
circus-19.jpg
All ages had a good time.jpg
Baseball Veterans with UJC leaders.jpg
Baseball is part of Cuban culture.jpg
Future player or fan.jpg
Reading History event.jpg
Santiago is the defending champions.jpg
Bases Loaded presentation drew a big crowd.jpg
En el Pabellón Cuba se realiza la presentación del libro sobre beisbol Bases Llenas.
Twenty-one authors contributed to Bases Loaded.jpg
aa-3-50th-anniversary-3.jpg
aa-2-50th-anniversary-2.jpg
aa-1-50th-anniversary.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 10.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 15.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 16.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 2.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 3.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 4.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 5.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 6.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 7.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 8.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year 9.jpg
Flags for Havana New Year.jpg
Flags for Havana New Years 11.jpg
Flags for Havana New Years 12.jpg
Flags for Havana New Years 13.jpg
Flags for Havana New Years 14.jpg
Free.jpg
Xmas Tree and Che.jpg
Museum of Fine Arts 1.jpg
Museum of Fine Arts 2.jpg
transporte 2.jpg
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
parques vedado 1.jpg
parques habana 15.jpg
parques habana 16.jpg
parques habana 17.jpg
parques habana 18.jpg
parques vedado 10.jpg
parques vedado 11.jpg
parques vedado 12.jpg
parques vedado 13.jpg
parques vedado 14.jpg
parques vedado 19.jpg
parques vedado 2.jpg
parques vedado 3.jpg
parques vedado 4.jpg
parques vedado 5.jpg
parques vedado 6.jpg
parques vedado 7.jpg
parques vedado 8.jpg
parques vedado 9.jpg
001.jpg
002.jpg
003.jpg
004.jpg
005.jpg
007.jpg
008.jpg
009.jpg
010.jpg
011.jpg
013.jpg
014.jpg
015.jpg
016.jpg
017.jpg
018.jpg
019.jpg
020.jpg
021.jpg
022.jpg
parques-cojimar-20.jpg
SONY DSC
006.jpg
Alejandro Mayor.jpg
Combining Visual Art and Jazz.jpg
Exhibition by artist Rigoberto Rodriguez.jpg
The Gala Mayor Jam Session-1.jpg
The Gala Mayor Jam Session-2.jpg
The Gala Mayor Jam Session-3.jpg
The Gala Mayor Jam Session-4.jpg
The Gala Mayor Jam Session-5.jpg
swan lake_1.jpg
swan lake_2.jpg

1 2 ... 5

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.