Taquechel Pharmacy, on Obispo Street, Old Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – On the pedestrian zone of Obispo Street, almost at the end, at number 155, between San Ignacio and Mercaderes, you’ll find the Taquechel Pharmacy. In 1996, the Office of the City Historian declared it a museum. It is one of the jewels of the Historic Center.

It was originally a residence, and in 1898 it was turned into a drugstore by Dr. Francisco Taquechel Mirabal.

When you enter, you see the counter and its shelves, all made of fine wood. You can admire the chandeliers, the French porcelain jars, and the 19th-century tools used to prepare medicinal formulas.

Many of the pharmaceutical artifacts were discovered during excavations and are part of the displayed collection.

Even during the pandemic, they were selling face masks and a variety of dietary supplements like spirulina and shark cartilage. Now they only sell tea bags and the occasional natural remedy with medicinal purposes.

Despite the lack of products, the most interesting part is visiting the building itself, which is excellently preserved. At one end, there’s a cabinet for prescriptions. I would add folded pieces of paper to simulate prescriptions. In the main display case, a skeleton rests. I don’t know if it’s real or a prop.

Go check out this marvel. Here are the photos I took.

