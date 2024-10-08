The Church of El Carmelo in Havana, Cuba

Church of El Carmelo

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – I have been walking along Linea Street in Havana’s El Vedado for years, and when I reach 16th Street, I stop to observe the Church of El Carmelo. Even though I had only seen it from the outside, I was always attracted by its solid facade. Interestingly, on one side of the garden, a sculpture of Christ stands, while to its left, inside a glass display case, is the Virgin of Charity of Cobre.

This temple belongs to the Order of the Discalced Carmelites, which was founded by Saint Teresa of Jesus. The rule was a life dedicated to God, with humility and poverty, similar to the first hermits of Mount Carmel.

Inside the building, at the main altar, we can see the Virgin of Carmel; there are also other saints and the Stations of the Cross. All these figures are made in small format.

For me, the most attractive part of this place is the four murals by the Spanish painter Antonio Martinez Andres (1917-1966): The Virgin of Carmel handing the Scapular to Saint Simon; the Meeting of Saint Therese with Pope Leo XIII; the Carmelite Missions; First Mass of Saint John of the Cross; and Saint Teresa fleeing from Avila with her brother Rodrigo, seeking martyrdom.

The work of the Madrid-born artist is modern, though it does not stray from the academic style. Instead, it fosters a more human aesthetic without losing the religious spirit. His pieces decorate several Havana locations, such as the Church of San Juan de Letran, the Church of Our Lady of Carmen, the Church of San Francisco de Paula, and the Santovenia Home for the Elderly.

A friend tells me about the legacy of Father Marciano Garcaa, one of the priests who served this temple for the longest time. He graduated in Psychology before taking holy orders and served as a professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Santo Domingo.

The faithful and the people of the neighborhood remember him as a spiritual guide with whom one could discuss any topic, thanks to his intelligence and vast culture.

For those who practice Catholicism, or those interested in appreciating this place of worship for its artistic value, they can visit in the afternoons on Thursdays. And if they wish, they can attend the Sunday Mass, which begins at 10 a.m.

