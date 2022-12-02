The Corner of La Palma in Arroyo Naranjo, Havana (34 photos)

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The corner of La Palma, as it is popularly known, is the most important road node in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality of Havana. Here the roads of Porvenir and 10 de Octubre converge, which link the municipality with the north of the city; and the Managua and Bejucal roads that allow you to continue south. Around the corner there are several stops for different bus routes that pass through the municipality, such as the P6 and P9 that go to Vedado and Marianao, the P10 that goes to Playa municipality to the west of the city, and the P8 that goes to the Villa Panamericana to the east of the city passing through the municipalities of Centro Habana and Habana Vieja.

Also on La Palma there are shops, food stands, a post office, the municipality’s art gallery, a pharmacy and the Criminal Chamber of the Municipal Court. This is a very busy avenue, which also has a small park with Wi-Fi. The Almendares River, the most important of the city, passes through it.

IMG_3564
IMG_3566
IMG_3568
IMG_3570
IMG_3571
IMG_3572
IMG_3575
IMG_3576
IMG_3577
IMG_3578
IMG_3580
IMG_3581
IMG_3582
IMG_3583
IMG_3584
IMG_3585
IMG_3587
IMG_3588
IMG_3590
IMG_3591
IMG_3592
IMG_3593
IMG_3597
IMG_3598
IMG_3600
IMG_3601
IMG_3602
IMG_3603
IMG_3604
IMG_3606
IMG_3608
IMG_3610
IMG_3612
IMG_3613

