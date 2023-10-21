The Corner of Toyo in Luyano, Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Located in the Havana neighborhood of Luyano, it is one of the busiest corners in the municipality of 10 de Octubre as it is an important road node. It is an obligatory passage for those who go from the neighborhoods of Santos Suarez, La Víbora, Lawton, El Sevillano, Víbora Park and others in Arroyo Naranjo towards the center of the City. In addition, it also serves as a route for those who travel from Luyano to and from the Virgen del Camino.

It is perhaps one of those that best reflects the indifference and abandonment to which many buildings in the city are subjected, built in the first decades of the last century and which today only reveal vestiges among the ruins of their former splendor.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times