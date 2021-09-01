The Havana Forest (photo feature)

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Metropolitan Park on the west side of Havana is an extensive green area that includes the Dinosaur Park, the Havana Forest and the Almendares Park among its best-known areas.

The images we show today correspond to the Havana Forest. It is a wooded area mainly of lianas, which extends over an area of approximately 700 hectares around the Almendares River.

Considered the green lung of the capital, it is a place of remarkable natural beauty, ideal to escape the bustle of the city and appreciate nature.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.