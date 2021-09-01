Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

The Havana Forest (photo feature)

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Metropolitan Park on the west side of Havana is an extensive green area that includes the Dinosaur Park, the Havana Forest and the Almendares Park among its best-known areas.

The images we show today correspond to the Havana Forest. It is a wooded area mainly of lianas, which extends over an area of approximately 700 hectares around the Almendares River.

Considered the green lung of the capital, it is a place of remarkable natural beauty, ideal to escape the bustle of the city and appreciate nature.

IMG_6961
IMG_6953
IMG_6962
IMG_6967
IMG_6948
IMG_6955
IMG_6970
IMG_6971
IMG_6973
IMG_6969
IMG_6975
IMG_6972
IMG_6980
IMG_6983
IMG_6978
IMG_6977
IMG_6976
IMG_6981
IMG_6984
IMG_6989
IMG_6993
IMG_6987
IMG_6994
IMG_6986
IMG_6995
IMG_7006
IMG_7007
IMG_7008

