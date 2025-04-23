The Jesus Obrero Chapel in Havana’s El Fanguito Barrio

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – It can’t really be called a church, because it’s small. What stands out at first glance is its simplicity, its elevation above street level, its stone structure with several staircases leading up to the building. I imagine it has a style like Spanish parishes from centuries past.

Located on 32nd Street, between 23rd and 21st, the chapel is run by the Dominican Order, which has a long tradition of love and faith in Christ that includes compassion, and a commitment to education and healthcare. All of this is dedicated to serving the poorest communities, teaching them the faith and promoting development projects, as well as caring for and supporting the sick.

In this marginalized neighborhood, where people of limited means live in housing that lacks decent conditions, a great deal of work has been done through various projects. These include the education of children—not only teaching them catechism but also offering English courses, workshops, and cultural activities; assistance to families who have a member serving a prison sentence, with monthly distributions of goods delivered by the Prayer Group of the Chapel, which is made up of young people.

Additionally, in an area like this, where there are no nearby recreational spaces, a soccer team has been formed to help improve the physical and mental health of the children.

It is known that Dominican missionaries guide the Eucharist at the chapel, but most of the community work is carried out by laypeople. This effort is rewarded daily by the love and understanding of the community.

Donations are often received for these humanitarian projects. Anyone who wishes to contribute is welcome to do so, either personally or through an institution.

If you’d like to get to know the chapel and its community, come to Sunday Mass, which begins at 10 a.m. You can also be informed about the days and times of other religious services.

