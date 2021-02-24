Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

The Longest Urban Artery in Cuba

Circles Robinson

Photo feature by Ernesto Gonazalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Calzada de 10 de Octubre is the longest urban artery in Cuba. Stretching from the esquina de Tejas to La Palma de Arroyo Naranjo, it runs through Cerro, Santos Suarez, La Vibora, Luyanó, Lawton, Sevillano, Santa Amalia, Arroyo Apolo, Vibora Park and Barrio Azul.

The esquina de Toyo and the intersections of the street with several avenues (Acosta, Lacret, Santa Catalina, Dolores and others) are part of this exposition.

I try to capture the spirit of this highly transited, noisy and congested road. I bring you aspects of its architecture, its people and their goings about, along with the pictures of the Jesus del Monte and Pasionistas churches.

IMG_5134
IMG_5112
IMG_5121
IMG_5139
IMG_5140
IMG_5131
IMG_5148
IMG_5150
IMG_5153
IMG_5166
IMG_5168
IMG_5156
IMG_5175
IMG_5178
IMG_5186
IMG_5198
IMG_5197
IMG_5199
IMG_5223
IMG_5213
IMG_5231
IMG_5241
IMG_5227
IMG_5250
IMG_5259
IMG_5261
IMG_5264
IMG_5270
IMG_5265
IMG_5271
IMG_5278
IMG_5279
IMG_5283
IMG_5286
IMG_5289
IMG_5290
IMG_5292
IMG_5296
IMG_5293
IMG_5297
IMG_5302
IMG_5308
IMG_5309
IMG_5317
IMG_5316
IMG_5319
IMG_5375
IMG_5387
IMG_5385
IMG_5388
IMG_5396
IMG_5397

