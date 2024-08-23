Havana Times

The Passage of the Train in Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Railroad tracks are always appealing for photographic composition, offering opportunities to explore depth of field, perspective, aberrant angles, and other compositional elements. And if a train is passing by, there are even more possibilities to seek creativity beyond mere documentation.

The train in these images is a freight train loaded with several containers (which, by the way, belong to one of the world’s largest commercial shipping companies, the French CMA CGM, and as an additional note, it’s said that they have bamboo flooring to promote ecology). It travels from the port of Mariel to the eastern provinces via Havana’s central branch line. Notice the locomotive, where there is a clear and explicit reference to Fidel Castro the “Commander in Chief,” a gesture of adulation typical of state-owned enterprises.

IMG_3170
IMG_3231
IMG_3232
IMG_3233
IMG_3234
IMG_3235
IMG_3236
IMG_3237
IMG_3238
IMG_3239
IMG_3243
IMG_3244
IMG_3246
IMG_3247
IMG_3248
IMG_3250
IMG_3251
IMG_3252
IMG_3253
IMG_3254
IMG_3255
IMG_3256
IMG_3257
IMG_3258

