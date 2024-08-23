The Passage of the Train in Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Railroad tracks are always appealing for photographic composition, offering opportunities to explore depth of field, perspective, aberrant angles, and other compositional elements. And if a train is passing by, there are even more possibilities to seek creativity beyond mere documentation.

The train in these images is a freight train loaded with several containers (which, by the way, belong to one of the world’s largest commercial shipping companies, the French CMA CGM, and as an additional note, it’s said that they have bamboo flooring to promote ecology). It travels from the port of Mariel to the eastern provinces via Havana’s central branch line. Notice the locomotive, where there is a clear and explicit reference to Fidel Castro the “Commander in Chief,” a gesture of adulation typical of state-owned enterprises.

