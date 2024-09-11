The San Juan de Letran Church of Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – When I was twenty-one years old, I used to go with a friend to the San Juan de Letran Church here in Havana. We went because we were having problems at school and at home. We were sad and thought nothing was worth it, but in that place, we found peace.

We used to go several times a week, as its Gothic style transported us to another time. The pointed arches, ribbed vaults, and the altars of the saints were our only companions.

Within its walls, one experiences love and protection. That faith, which fades as you see everything crumble around you, resurfaces. Its absolute beauty makes us forget the darkness and injustice that humans themselves spread.

I have read that the church belongs to the Dominican Fathers’ order. The first basilica was built in the 16th century in Old Havana. It was later moved to the Vedado area, on 19th Street between J and I Streets, driven by Father Francisco Vazquez, who later passed away, leaving its design in the hands of architect Joaquín Weiss. It was inaugurated in 1926.



This site is also a Catholic Academy of Social Sciences, where the friars had access to university studies. Events such as the Catholic Action took place here. It is also remembered that one of the religious figures, Father Pepe, prevented the church from being taken over by a group of militiamen in 1961 during the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Adjacent to the temple, there is a university, offering courses in philosophy, languages, graphic design, and other specialties for young people who wish to complete their studies.

On Sundays, at nine in the morning, mass begins. Anyone can come and listen to the religious service. Believe me, you will leave feeling comfort

