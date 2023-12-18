This Year’s Pilgrimage to the San Lazaro Sanctuary in Cuba

Photo Feature by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Saint Lazarus is the saint loved by many Cubans who ask him for health and place their faith in him. This time the pilgrimage to his sanctuary on December 17th was not as massive as in previous years due to the bad weather. The intermittent rains were one of the biggest impediments for many to attend. Late into the morning the sun came out and more people were seen making their way along the road towards the Iglesia del Rincón.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times