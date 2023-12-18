Havana Times

This Year’s Pilgrimage to the San Lazaro Sanctuary in Cuba

Photo Feature by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Saint Lazarus is the saint loved by many Cubans who ask him for health and place their faith in him. This time the pilgrimage to his sanctuary on December 17th was not as massive as in previous years due to the bad weather. The intermittent rains were one of the biggest impediments for many to attend. Late into the morning the sun came out and more people were seen making their way along the road towards the Iglesia del Rincón.

20231217080357_2N8A8962
20231217082146_2N8A9010
20231217085026_2N8A9076
20231217091509_2N8A9121
20231217081610_2N8A8994
20231217080545_2N8A8965
20231217092220_2N8A9132
20231217092844_2N8A9141
20231217105249_2N8A9228
20231217094934_2N8A9201

