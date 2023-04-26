We Captured the Havana Street Opera Co. Performing

The Havana Street Opera Company in action.

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Havana Street Opera is a musical theater company, directed by Ulises Aquino. Among the functions it performs is that of training young amateur artists, who stand out for their talent. Although it is based in the Arenal theater in Playa municipality, sometimes it puts on some numbers in completely street locations, like the ones we show in these images.

Three numbers were presented in the middle of the street, capturing the attention of passers-by, and even interacting with several of them. The streets of Old Havana are ideal for this type of presentation, which mixes various musical genres with opera, dance and acting. I am sure that everyone who was able to witness them appreciates the freshness, joy and good taste that these talented young artists freely displayed.

Aquino, like all of Cuba, has suffered the exodus of many of the company’s members but, luckily, we can still enjoy scenes like these on the streets of Havana.

