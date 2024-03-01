We Visit the Cuban Artist and Writer Mimi Charlotte

Mimi Charlotte

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – Between these tenths and poems I met this self-taught artist who lives in the municipality of Guanabacoa in Havana, Cuba. Her artistic name is Mimi Charlotte. In her small studio she told me that she has been writing since she was a child, the first thing she did in the world of art was write free verses, ten-line stanza poetry and stories. Her artwork is characterized by dealing with social issues influenced by caricature, Pop art and the use of concentric circles and bright, aggressive colors that distinguish her work, marking it with her seal.

She has held collective and personal exhibitions, made designs for sweaters, brochures, cards, album and book covers. She uses mixed media, that is, she makes art with whatever she has at hand, newspapers, colors, pens, and even menstrual blood. Her sensitivity and dedication led her to obtain several literary awards.

