Will Chile Continue with Pinochet’s Constitution?

Taken in Biobio, Chile by Ruber Osoria

In a novel change in voting procedure in Chile, casting one’s ballot is obligatory in this decisive vote. Those who don’t vote will be subject to a fine. 

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Chileans will decide this Sunday September 4th whether to approve or reject a new constitution drafted over a year by a democratically elected Constituent Assembly.  The electoral authority (Servel) says just over 15.1 million electors are summoned to vote, in the South American country of close to 20 million inhabitants.

In the December, 2021 runoff election for president, won by Gabriel Boric (55.87%) over Jose Antonio Kast (44.13%), a total of 8.27 million persons voted.  That vote was voluntary.  Therefore, several million more persons are expected to cast their ballots on Sunday.  Servel said last week that over 12 million persons had already verified their voting center.

I invite you to click here to visit the months of coverage on Havana Times regarding the vote for and against a new constitution.

Today we bring you a photo feature thanks to the lens of Ruber Osoria with images taken in the Biobio region of Chile, the second most populated after Santiago. It reflects the visual campaign on the street for an approve or reject vote.

Photos by Ruber Osoria

