XII Havana Times Photo Contest – First Round Survivors

Photo by Orlando Garcia, a Winner in the 2013 HT Contest

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – After a three-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel and movement we returned this year with our 12th contest since beginning to publish in 2008. A total of 22 professional and amateur photographers took part by sending in their entries in seven categories: Agriculture, Joy, Struggling, Pandemic, Protests, 4-Legged beings and Surprise.

Of the 167 photos being judged by our 11-member jury participating from five countries, 54 were selected for the Second Round of selection.  Of the participants, 14 had at least one photo making it to the second round.

We will be posting the finalists in about a week.

Enjoy looking at the pictures!

AGRICULTURE

0022
0054
0123
0053
0076
0077
Version 2
0129

JOY

Copy-of-0008
Copy-of-0065
Copy-of-0006
Copy-of-0136
Copy-of-0066
Copy-of-0081
Copy-of-0137

STRUGGLING

0003
0035
0071
0050
0061
0088
0140
0089
0094

PANDEMIC

0037
0017
0151
0016
0138
0015

PROTESTAS

0011
0139
0010
dav
oznor
0086
0167
0166
0165

4-Legged Beings

0080
0068
0025
0072
0024
0026
0135

SURPRISE

0042
0092
0013
0067
0014
0105
0141
0160

See the winning photos from previous years:

2019  2018 2017  2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010  2009



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *