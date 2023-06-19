XII Havana Times Photo Contest – First Round Survivors
By Circles Robinson
HAVANA TIMES – After a three-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel and movement we returned this year with our 12th contest since beginning to publish in 2008. A total of 22 professional and amateur photographers took part by sending in their entries in seven categories: Agriculture, Joy, Struggling, Pandemic, Protests, 4-Legged beings and Surprise.
Of the 167 photos being judged by our 11-member jury participating from five countries, 54 were selected for the Second Round of selection. Of the participants, 14 had at least one photo making it to the second round.
We will be posting the finalists in about a week.
Enjoy looking at the pictures!
AGRICULTURE
JOY
STRUGGLING
PANDEMIC
PROTESTAS
4-Legged Beings
SURPRISE
