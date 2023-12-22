Committee to Protect Journalists: Israel Is Killing Media Workers at Unprecedented Pace

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Committee to Protect Journalists reports more media workers have been killed in the first 10 weeks of Israel’s assault on Gaza than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year. CPJ said it was particularly concerned about a pattern of targeting journalists and their families by the Israeli military.

On Thursday, scores of Al Jazeera staffers held protests at the network’s headquarters in Doha, as well as the site of a school where camera operator Samer Abudaqa was killed in an Israeli drone strike last week. The same attack injured Al Jazeera Arabic’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, who lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in another strike in October. Dozens more rallied outside Al Jazeera’s office in Amman, Jordan. This is Al Jazeera correspondent Tamer al-Smadi.

Tamer al-Smadi: “We stand here at Al Jazeera’s office in Amman with a number representatives from local Arab and international media institutions to highlight what Israel did in killing journalists, not just Samer Abudaqa, but more than 90 journalists in the Gaza Strip, who were martyred due to Israeli airstrikes and deliberate targeting.”

