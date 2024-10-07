Gaza Journalist Hassan Hamad Killed by Artillery Fire After Threats from Israeli Officer

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Sunday, an Israeli artillery shell struck the home of 19-year-old journalist Hassan Hamad in Jabaliya, killing him. In recent weeks Hamad had received death threats via WhatsApp from an Israeli number; he also received phone calls and text messages from an Israeli officer ordering him to stop filming. Hassan Hamad is at least the 175th Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza since last October. He’s among at least 41,900 Palestinians killed over the past year in Gaza; another 97,000 have been injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry — though those figures are certain to be a vast undercount.

Read more news here on Havana Times.