Mexico Police Arrest 2 Journalists at Human Rights Protest

A demonstrator holds a Mexican flag during a protest outside the Senate building in Mexico City on September 8, 2024. Police arrested two journalists during a protest on September 5. (Photo: Reuters/Luis Cortes)

By Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – Police beat at least two journalists and arrested two others during a protest for human rights in Xochimilco, a municipality south of Mexico City, on Thursday, September 5, according to members of the media who witnessed the incidents.

“By brutally repressing a social protest and attacking journalists who were simply covering the events, Mexico City authorities once again fail to recognize and protect press freedom, despite years of promises to the contrary,” said Jan-Albert Hootsen, CPJ’s Mexico representative. “If Mexico City wants to uphold its self-proclaimed status as a city that respects human rights, it must immediately take all appropriate steps to guarantee journalists can safely cover protests without fear of police brutality or arrest.”

Civilians, including members of the Otomí Indigenous community, were protesting in support of local human rights activist Hortensia Telésforo on Thursday when a group of unidentified people carrying sticks, knives, and firearms attacked them.

Shortly after the clashes began around 3:30 p.m., local police arrived, deployed tear gas, and then beat and arrested several protesters, according to two journalists who witnessed the events and spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

Police arrested Penelope Estefania Galicia Argumedo, a reporter with community radio station Radio Zapote, and Elizabeth Diaz, a freelance reporter, and detained them for several hours before they were released, according to information provided to CPJ in a Friday meeting by the Fundacion por la Libertad de Expresion, a collective of human rights organizations.

CPJ was unable to confirm whether they and the protestors detained would face charges; Mexico City interim mayor Martí Batres said his government does not want anyone arrested during the protests to face trial.

Freelance reporter Jose Meza and another unnamed journalist reported being beaten by police and suffered minor injuries, the two witnesses told CPJ.

Police confiscated work and personal phones from an attorney for international freedom of expression group Article 19, the organization’s regional director, Leopoldo Maldonado, told CPJ.

CPJ’s several calls to the Mexico City Public Safety Secretariat for comment on the beatings and arrests were unanswered.

