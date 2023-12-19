Palestinian Journalists Adel Zorob, Abdullah Alwan and Haneen Al-Qashtan Killed by Israeli Strikes

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed three more Palestinian journalists. Adel Zorob was killed as Israel bombed Rafah city overnight. He was reportedly known for his efforts to help wounded children. His death came a few hours after Abdullah Alwan was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. He was a commentator for a number of Al Jazeera Arabic programs. A third journalist, Haneen Al-Qashtan, was also killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, along with her family. At least 97 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israel since October 7.

