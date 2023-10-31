Reporters Without Borders Says Israel “Targeted” Journalists in Attack That Killed Issam Abdallah

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – At least 31 journalists have been killed since October 7 across the region: 26 Palestinian, four Israeli and one Lebanese. Among the casualties is Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed in southern Lebanon on October 13. A preliminary investigation by Reporters Without Borders found Abdallah, and the group of journalists he was with, were “targeted” by Israeli forces. RSF said, “Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting.”

Read more news here on Havana Times