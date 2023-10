By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel is reportedly set to ban Al Jazeera’s operations in the country over its coverage of the war. Al Jazeera is one of the few global media networks that has reporters on the ground in Gaza.

In related news, the Committee to Protect Journalists said at least 17 media workers have been killed since the start of the war. Thirteen of them were Palestinian, three Israeli and one Lebanese.

Read more news here on Havana Times