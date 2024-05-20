UK High Court Rules in Favor to Hear Julian Assange Appeal

Supporters of Julian Assange celebrate outside the Royal Court of Justice in London, Britain, on May 20, after the Wikileaks founder was allowed to appeal his extradition to the U.S. (Photo:Reuters/Hollie Adams)

By The Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes the U.K. High Court’s Monday decision to allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal his extradition case.

“We are heartened that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be allowed to appeal his extradition to the United States,” said CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg, in New York. “Assange’s prosecution in the United States would have disastrous implications for press freedom. It is time for the United States Department of Justice to drop its harmful charges against Assange.”

If extradited and convicted in the U.S., Assange’s lawyers have said that he faces up to 175 years in prison under the Espionage Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, although U.S. prosecutors have said the sentence would be much shorter.

Last week, CPJ and partners sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Justice Department to drop charges against the Wikileaks founder.

