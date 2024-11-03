Angela Aguilar – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Angela Aguilar from Mexico with the song “La Llorona” from her album “Primera Soy Mexicana” (2018).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.