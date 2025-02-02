Chico Trujillo – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Chico Trujillo, a Chilean New cumbia band merging cumbia, ska, reggae and rock, among other styles. The song Gran Pecador is the title track of their 2012 album.

