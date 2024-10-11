Daniel, Me Estas Matando – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Daniel, Me Estas Matando from Mexico with a NPR Tiny Desk Concert (2024).

SET LIST: “Intro”, “Lo Hice, Te Dejé”, “Es Verdad”, “¿Qué Se Siente Que Me Gustes Tanto?”, “Ya Sé”

