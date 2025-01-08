Ederaldo Gentil – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is singer and composer Ederaldo Gentil from Brazil with the song “O Ouro e a Madeira” recorded on TV Cultura in 1974.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

