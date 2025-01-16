Fertil Miseria – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Fertil Miseria (Fertile Misery) from Colombia with a video presentation of the song “Visiones de la Muerte” (Visions of death) from 2018.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.