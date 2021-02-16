Johnny Pacheco – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – With sad news today… Johnny Pacheco from the Dominican Republic, and Fania Records co-founder, passed away yesterday. Celebrating his work, here is the song “Mi Carreta” from the album “Johnny Pacheco y su Charanga” (1966).

