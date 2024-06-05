Lhasa de Sela – Song of the Day

By Rafiki

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Lhasa de Sela a US-Canadian singer-songwriter who was raised in Mexico and the US and divided her adult life between Canada and France. She performs the song Los Peces from her album La Llorona (1997).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.