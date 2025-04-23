Los Hombres Calientes – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Los Hombres Calientes from New Orleans, US, with the song “Latin Tinge” from the album “Vol 4: Vodou Dance” (2003).

