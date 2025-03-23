Mercedes Sosa – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Mercedes Sosa (Argentina) accompanied by Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso, Milton Nascimento & Gal Costa (Brazil), with the Violeta Parra song “Volver a los 17” recorded in 1987.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

