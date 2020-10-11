Meta Mate – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Meta Mate from Argentina with the song “El meridiano de la cumbia” (2020). Presented by Demian Morassi.

Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

After a year of Havana Times Song of the Day, featuring artists born in Latin America and the Caribbean, we extend submissions to also include artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: havanatimesmusic@hotmail.com

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.