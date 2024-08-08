Omar Sosa & Gustavo Ovalles – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles in a live performance in Paris (2022).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.