Oscar Hernandez – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today we feature US pianist Oscar Hernandez of Puerto Rican heritage and the Alma Libre group, with the song “Embrace the Moment” off the album “No Words Needed” (2024)

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

