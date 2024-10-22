Pablo Milanes & Lilia Vera – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Pablo Milanes (Cuba) and Lilia Vera (Venezuela) with the song “Pueblos Tristes” from the album “El Pregon De Las Flores” (1981).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

