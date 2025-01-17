Pat Metheny – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured group is the Pat Metheny Trio (with Christian McBride and Antonio Sanchez) from the USA and the song “Dreaming Trees” from their 2008 album Day Trip.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

