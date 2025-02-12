Pedro Aznar – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Pedro Aznar from Argentina with the song “A primera vista” from the disc “Mil noches y un instante” (2013).

