Rita Payes – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Rita Payes from Spain on vocals and trombone, in an NPR Tiny Desk concert earlier this month. When I first discovered Payes it was watching videos from the San Andreu Jazz Band and school in Barcelona.

Flanked by her mother Elisabeth Roma and husband Pol Batlle, the Spanish multi-instrumentalist’s presence at the Desk reflects the way she creates and lives her music: in the cradle of familial love.

SET LIST: “El Cervatillo” “Por qué Será” “Nana Per Les Mamas” “Quien lo diría”

MUSICIANS: Rita Payés: lead vocals, trombone, composing, arranging, Pol Batlle: guitar, Elisabeth Roma: guitar, Horacio Fumero: upright bass, Juan R. Berbín: drums, percussion, Jonathan David Lewis: violin, Turkkan Osman: violin, Anna Arnal Ferrer: viola, Cristina Arista: cello.

A perfect concert to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Havana Times.

