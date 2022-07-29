Sexteto Electronico Moderno – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Sexteto Electronico Moderno from Uruguay with the song “El Mundo Que Conocimos” from the album “Sexteto Electronico Moderno” (1968).

