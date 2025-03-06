Silvia Perez Cruz – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Silvia Perez Cruz from Spain with Marta Roma on Cello and Agapit Llibori Tapias on double bass. They perform a live NPR Tiny Desk concert for you (2024).

with guitarist Horacio Burgos, both from Argentina, with the song “Flor de lino” (2014).

